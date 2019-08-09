Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FRHC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 31,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86. Freedom has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.