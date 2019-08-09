Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.95 ($89.48).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €75.00 ($87.21). The stock had a trading volume of 160,778 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €75.14. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.