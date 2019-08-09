Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 236,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,442. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

