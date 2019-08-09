Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$127.50 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$122.33.

Shares of FNV traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$124.72. 261,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,994. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$76.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at C$22,736. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.27, for a total transaction of C$1,112,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,866,493.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

