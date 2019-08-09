Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$127.50 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$122.33.
Shares of FNV traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$124.72. 261,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,994. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$76.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203 shares in the company, valued at C$22,736. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.27, for a total transaction of C$1,112,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,866,493.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.