Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

FOX has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

FOXA opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FOX has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

