Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$7.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FVI. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.67. 715,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The company has a market cap of $912.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$6.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.41.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$77.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 54,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,219.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,973,314.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

