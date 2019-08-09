Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTS. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.30.

Fortis stock opened at C$53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$40.71 and a 52 week high of C$54.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

