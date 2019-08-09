Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FSCT opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.55.

FSCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 4,898 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $173,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 24,096 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $850,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,005 shares of company stock worth $5,038,788. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

