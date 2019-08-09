Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $88.95. 76,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

