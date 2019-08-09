Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,875,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.