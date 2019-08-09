Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,417 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $17,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 364,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.