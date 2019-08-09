FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,908. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $296.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.93.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

