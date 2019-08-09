Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 359,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,857. Fiverr International has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

