Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Below from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of FIVE opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 74.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

