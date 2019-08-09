Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.63% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $143,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,982,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,449,000 after purchasing an additional 422,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,511 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $190,193.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 173,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $18,864,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,937 shares of company stock worth $67,494,652 over the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. 47,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

