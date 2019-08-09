Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 274,633 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,618,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,633 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $852,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 667,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 608,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.38.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $143.49 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $989,948.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $772,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,914,425. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.