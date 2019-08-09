Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $414.61 Million Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,749,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327,023 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $414,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 5.1% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 56.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Infosys by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $11.23 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

