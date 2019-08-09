Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $210.92 Million Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Heico worth $210,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Heico by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 829,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 59,748 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 10,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 329,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 326,807 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 96,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $9,817,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,047,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 963 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,516.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,473 shares of company stock worth $16,698,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Heico to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $142.62. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.20. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Heico’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

