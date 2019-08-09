Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 472.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,632,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,804,524 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 46.92% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $501,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

