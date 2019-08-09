Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,904,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,694 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of AstraZeneca worth $656,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,977,000 after buying an additional 2,403,920 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,823,000 after buying an additional 2,157,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $26,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after buying an additional 627,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after buying an additional 581,139 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

