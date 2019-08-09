Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.66. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1,539 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 311.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 717.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 55.7% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 43,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

