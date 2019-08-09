FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,645,000 after buying an additional 382,694 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 286.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 200,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

