First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,066. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

