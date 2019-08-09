First Personal Financial Services Sells 488 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after acquiring an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

