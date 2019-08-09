First National Corp MA ADV Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.37% of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter.

IBMH opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.