First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $26.71 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

