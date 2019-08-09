First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.21% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMK opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

