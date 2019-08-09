First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 1.90% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 159.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

