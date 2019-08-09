First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,291.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,389 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,596,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,550,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.94.

