First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 8,225 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 71.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 58.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $104.80.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

