First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 8.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,508,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,802,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,927,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

