First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,146,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

