First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

First Community stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 12,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Community by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Community by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

