Financial Contrast: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) versus ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Black Hills alerts:

87.5% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Black Hills has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -30.27, suggesting that its share price is 3,127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.65% 9.22% 2.94% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Hills and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 5 0 0 2.00 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.11%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ENEVA S A/S does not pay a dividend. Black Hills pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Hills and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.75 billion 2.69 $258.44 million $3.54 22.04 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

Black Hills beats ENEVA S A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.