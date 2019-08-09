Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,508,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

