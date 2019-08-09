Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $5.66 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,146,000 after purchasing an additional 455,838 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,638.1% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 168,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,555,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.