Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,744 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,525 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11.

