Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 25,360 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,084. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $76.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

