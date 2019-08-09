Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,651 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 476,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 260,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 728.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. 34,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,868. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

