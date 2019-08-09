Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,517. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,944 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,818,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,481,000 after purchasing an additional 832,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 1,416,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after buying an additional 988,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

