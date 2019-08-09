Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

FIS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.50. 3,830,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $6,672,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 96.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

