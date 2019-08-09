FGL (NYSE:FG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FGL (NYSE:FG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. FGL’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGL stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. FGL has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Get FGL alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FG. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of FGL by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,338 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FGL by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FGL by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 703,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of FGL by 3,462.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 604,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on shares of FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.