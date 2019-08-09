Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 300.71 ($3.93).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 2,872 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £6,232.24 ($8,143.53).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

