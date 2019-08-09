Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.04 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.93.

Ferrari stock opened at $160.10 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,603,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

