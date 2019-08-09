Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,702 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FERG. Numis Securities raised shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.75) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,902.07 ($77.12).

Shares of LON:FERG traded down GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,028 ($78.77). 457,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,873.16. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

