Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $55.64 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $803.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

