FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of FFG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

