Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 43,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.64.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,396,972.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $277,668.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,476 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

