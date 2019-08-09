Fantom (FTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.48 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. Fantom has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00251633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.01200407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00089714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

