Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.59.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 26,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

